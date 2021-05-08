Bowling For Soup Ruminates on Aging in New Song “Getting Old Sucks (But Everybody’s Doing It)”

Home News Kaido Strange May 8th, 2021 - 12:23 PM

Pop-punk band Bowling for Soup has released a new song, “Getting Old Sucks (But Everybody’s Doing It)” along with a quirky and fun music video. The band has planned to tour this month, with an anniversary show next month on June 5 at the Lava Cantina located in The Colony, Texas. They will be accompanied by family-punk band The Dollyrots. Bowling for Soup is also scheduled to tour in the UK next year in 2022 (after the tour was postponed) with The Dollyrots, and rock group Lit.

Immediately and quite typical of the band, the video is entertaining and funny. The video was actually made by a fan and her family; The Roche family.

In the video, the band members are puppets and living as their best middle-aged selves! The lyrics capture that ‘growing up’ aspect and feeling out-of-touch with the younger generation but also accepting that they were like that once too. The music video, along with the lyrics even manages to make a little joke about the social networking app Tik Tok with a cute Tik Tok dance video.

It goes on to reference how even ‘music seems louder’ even though they contributed their fair share of ‘loud music.’ It’s very relatable to millennials and Gen Xers.

Singer Jared Reddick said of the song, “I’ve had the tagline/title of this song for a really long time. I just couldn’t quite get the right vibe or mindset to write it. Oddly enough, it took Rob, the young guy in the band, sending me some music that needed lyrics and a little massaging…and here we are!” He went on to say, “I also need to note that the puppets in the video were made by a teenage girl and her family made the video for us! It’s so perfect!”



In 2019, BFS had announced a set of albums that rearranged their music into peaceful piano compositions.

Photo credit Boston Lynn Schulz.