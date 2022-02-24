Legendary Jimi Hendrix Signed Lyric Sheet To Be Repaired And Sold

Home News Lauren Floyd February 24th, 2022 - 8:26 PM

Psychedelic rock icon Jimi Hendrix once signed a lyric sheet of his in 1967. Now, 55 years later, the signed archive has been restored and will go up for auction soon.

According to Loudwire, the story goes: Hendrix was filling in for Chuck Berry at the Bath Pavillion in England when two teenage girls asked for his autograph. Neither Hendrix nor the girls had any blank paper so he whipped out a lyric sheet he had on him, ripped it in half, signed each piece and gave it to the two fans. He also had fellow Jimi Hendrix Experience bandmates, Mitch Mitchell and Noel Redding, sign the torn sheet. Fast forward to today, the two’s estates are now filing a lawsuit against Sony for royalties of The Jimi Hendrix Experience, according to mxdwn.

The girls soon realized what Hendrix had signed was handwritten lyrics to a song that would release the following week, “51st Wedding Anniversary.” They have since reunited and rejoined the torn apart pages that behold the famous signatures, a rare addition to the already scarce surviving Hendrix manuscripts and even more rare because it’s signed. The reconstructed page is expected to sell for five figures.