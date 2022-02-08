Noel Redding And Mitch Mitchell’s Estates File Lawsuit Against Sony For Jimi Hendrix Experience Streaming Royalties

Home News Jamie Reddy February 8th, 2022 - 10:54 PM

The estates of Noel Redding and Mitch Mitchell file lawsuit against Sony for the royalties for The Jimi Hendrix Experience. The suit was based on the fact that the two were owed streaming royalties for over 3 billion streams and was filed on January 18 and a new lawsuit was filed on February 4. The Hendrix estate had claimed that the other two members had signed away their rights not too long after Hendrix passed away. The heirs of the Redding and Mitchell estate claim there are flaws in the agreement and are owed millions in royalties. Sony’s involvement is solely due to the fact that they are the exclusive licensee of Hendrix’s music. Click here to see the suit that was filed by Redding and Mitchell. Click here for more information.