Enter Shikari Announces Spring 2022 Tour Dates

Alison Alber July 6th, 2021 - 9:28 PM

Enter Shikari @ El Rey Theater Photography by Mauricio Alvarado

After releasing their sixth album, Nothing is True & Everything Is Possible, in 2020, Enter Shikari non announced some North America tour dates for 2022. Frontman Rou Reynolds said in a new press release, “After waiting patiently for almost two years for the opportunity, we can’t believe we’re finally going to get to play tracks from Nothing Is True… on actual North American soil, in front of you wonderful North American people.”

The tour will kick off on March 25th in Dallas, TX at Hi-Fi and will end on April 23rd in Ponoma, CA, at The Glass House. The band will also feature a stop at the famous Warsaw in Brooklyn, NY.

This will be Enter Shikari’s first tour since 2019 after the pandemic put a hold on their tour plans for 2020. Along with the band, the fans will get to see the British metal band Wargasm. Wargasm will support Enter Shikari throughout their entire North America tour.

Besides releasing their tour dates, the band also revealed that they recorded a film called Live At Vada. The film is a recording of the band’s live performance at Vada Studios, where the band also recorded their newest album. The film will be available on July 16th and will also be shown live during an online ticket event.

The band states: “There will be four showings of the film starting at 8pm local time available to watch for four hours: London, New York, Los Angeles and Sydney (July 17th). Tickets are available worldwide for whichever showing suits the viewers needs best, and there is no restriction on how many showings the viewer may attend.”

The band has quite a reputation when it comes to filming. Their recent videos for the songs of Nothing is True & Everything is Possible, like for “T.I.N.A.,” were noticeably different from other hardcore music videos; they were also called “quirky and somewhat-disturbing.”

Tourdates:

03/25 DALLAS, TX – Hi-Fi

03/26 AUSTIN, TX – Mohawk

03/27 HOUSTON, TX – White Oak Music Hall

03/29 ORLANDO, FL – The Social

03/30 ATLANTA, GA – Terminal West

04/01 PHILADELPHIA PA – Union Transfer

04/02 BROOKLYN, NY – Warsaw

04/03 BOSTON, MA – Brighton Music Hall

04/04 WASHINGTON, DC – Union Stage

04/06 TORONTO, ON – Opera House

04/07 DETROIT, MI – The Magic Stick

04/08 CHICAGO, IL – Concord Music Hall

04/09 MILWAUKEE, WI – Backroom @ Colectivo

04/10 MINNEAPOLIS, MN – Fine Line

04/12 DENVER, CO – Bluebird Theater

04/13 SALT LAKE CITY, UT – Urban Lounge

04/15 VANCOUVER, BC – Rickshaw Theatre

04/16 SEATTLE, WA – The Crocodile

04/17 PORTLAND, OR – Doug Fir Lounge

04/19 SACRAMENTO, CA – Goldfield Roseville

04/20 SAN FRANCISCO, CA – The Chapel

04/22 LOS ANGELES, CA – The Regent Theater

04/23 POMONA, CA – The Glass House

Photo credit: Mauricio Alvarado