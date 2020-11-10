Tori Amos Announces New Holiday EP Christmastide for December 2020 Release

Home News Adam Benavides November 10th, 2020 - 7:30 PM

Iconic singer/songwriter Tori Amos has announced a brand new holiday EP Christmastide, which will be released on December 4 via the Decca Records label. The four-track effort will feature original tracks from the celebrated musician and will be released both digitally and on vinyl. The release will come complete with a Christmas Card and message from the singer herself as well as exclusive illustrations from famed graphic artist Rantz Hosely.

According to a press release, Christmastide sees Amos at her songwriting best as “each track weaves together her thoughtful lyrics, haunting melodies and magical soundscapes,” collectively coming together as a “celebration of hope and togetherness, featuring her trademark vocals and piano.” Christmastide will also see the return of longtime Amos collaborators including drummer Matt Chamberlain (who drummed with Pearl Jam in the early 90s) along with bassist Jon Evans.

Discussing the new EP, Amos says she mainly wanted to share a message of hope and strength in what has been a turbulent year for many. “With ‘Christmastide’ it was important to be positive and to try and lift people’s spirits. It’s a time of year that should be joyful with family and friends but also can sadly be a very lonely place for some,” said Amos. “Many families will be unable to be together this year because of the Pandemic as well as many that are also dealing with the aftermath of a long and bitter US Election. I hope these songs contained in this beautiful package can be a small treat to help along the way.”

Forced to cancel various public events this year, including a May book signing for her New York Times Bestseller RESISTANCE, Amos says above all Christmastide has one overarching message to her fans: “We will get through these tough times together with strength in unity and hope.” Christmastide is currently available for pre-order.