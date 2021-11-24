LCD Soundsystem Cover Spacemen 3’s “Big City” And Joy Division’s “No Love Lost” At First Live Show In 3 Years

Home News Roy Lott November 24th, 2021 - 11:15 PM

LCD Soundsystem played their first live show in three years on Wednesday and played a special rendition of Spacemen 3’s 1991 tune “Big City.” According to Stereogum, the band had some technical difficulties halfway through the song, which led them to start the song over again. Frontman James Murphy joked about how that’s why you shouldn’t try anything cool. Check out the cover below (at the 1:35:41 mark)

Along with the cover, the band also played some of their biggest hits, in their 2-hour set, with some they have not played in over a decade. Those songs included “On Repeat” for the first time since 2007, “Thrills” for the first time since 2008. and “Time To Get Away” for the first time since 2016.

The show is also the first of 20 at the Brooklyn Steel in Brooklyn, NY, with the last one taking place on December 21. All shows sold out instantly, with the venue stating “Between now and each show, we will work with AXS to cancel any suspicious orders. Any canceled tickets will be held for those who sign up for the Waitlist for each show. NO tickets will be distributed or transferable until day-of-show. Anyone who tells you otherwise isn’t cool.”

Fans can sign up for the waitlist through the venue’s website.

Shortly before the residency started, the group’s keyboardist Gavilán Rayna Russom has announced that she has quit the band. . In an interview with Pitchfork, Russom stated that the decision was amicable when speaking to Murphy. “The entire experience is pretty amicable, It’s not about people or personalities. At some point James reached out to me about this new set of shows. I asked for a little time to think about it, and we sat down and had a nice coffee and I basically said that I couldn’t do it, but that I was super grateful.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna