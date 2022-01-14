Eddie Vedder Shares Melodic New Track “Brother The Cloud”

Home News Federico Cardenas January 14th, 2022 - 10:21 PM

The esteemed guitarist and singer-songwriter Eddie Vedder has released a gorgeous new single in promotion of his forthcoming album, Earthling, which is set to be released February 11 through Seattle Surf and Republic Records, and which is currently available for digital and vinyl preorder. Vedder’s new track, “Brother the Cloud,” will be able to show off much of the talent that the musician plans to display in his new album, and is worth a listen to any fan of rock music.

The entire track shows a huge range of intensities while keeping the constant the melodic and harmonic beauty of the song. The single builds its energy as it goes on, starting with a small melody that eventually introduces small sounding drums, and ending with a massive guitar riff that attacks the listener with full force, all while keeping the Pearl Jam lead’s incredible singing at the forefront.

According to a press release, Vedder’s forthcoming album intends to highlight the range that this artist possesses. In addition to his own talent, Earthlings will provide many exciting collaborations, including features with Stevie Wonder, Ringo Starr and many other talented musicians.

Earthlings will be Pearl Jam guitarist’s first solo-project since his 2011 Ukulele Songs. Vedder’s announcement of Earthlings has come along with an announcement of an Earthlings tour, where the musician will play alongside guitarist Josh Klinghoffer, drummer Chad Smith and others. In addition to “Brother the Cloud,” Vedder has previously released a single from his forthcoming project titled “The Haves.”

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister