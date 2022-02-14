Eminem Takes A Knee During Super Bowl Halftime Performance

Home News Tara Mobasher February 14th, 2022 - 7:38 AM

After his performance of “Lose Yourself” Sunday at the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show, Eminem took a knee as a tribute to Colin Kapernick. Alongside Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, and Snoop Dogg performed at the halftime show – featuring the drumming talents of Anderson .Paak.

Kaepernick, the former quarterback for the San Francisco 49s faced immense scrutiny for taking a knee during the national anthem in protest of racial inequality in the United States. While the NFL was rumored to oppose Eminem’s kneeling, a spokesperson for the league denied this was the case. The NFL supposedly knew about the protest, with Brian McCarthy telling the New York Times that officials “watched it during rehearsals this week.”

Eminem released Music to be Murdered By in January 2020, and it ended up breaking his tie with Kanye West for the most No. 1 debuts in a row on the Billboard 200 after it became his 10th consecutive No. 1 album. The Detroit-born rapper also made an appearence at the 2020 Oscars, where he performed “Lose Yourself,” and dropped “The Adventures of Moon Man & Slim Shady” with Kid Cudi.

The Los Angeles Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 at Super Bowl LVI.