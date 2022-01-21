Pepsi Releases Star-Studded New Teaser Video For Upcoming Super Bowl Halftime Show Featuring Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg & Eminem

Home News Jamie Reddy January 21st, 2022 - 12:46 AM

Pepsi has given the nation a sneak peak at what is to come at Super Bowl LVI with a commercial that promotes the halftime show. This commercial stars Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Snoop Dogg. With this lineup, one can only imagine how intense this year’s performance will be, as it contains enough artists to widen the fanbase even further.

The commercial starts with Eminem and his alter ego, Slim Shady, who turn the direction of the plane they are in after receiving a call, going to a shot of Snoop Dogg in a lowrider using hydraulics on the freeway, also receiving a call, cutting to Mary J. Blige on a photo shoot living her best life taking the car on the horizon as she also gets a call, switching to kendrick lamar writing music, which is clearly his specialty, again stopped by phone call, then ending with Dr. Dre walking along a beach, who was actually calling each person in each scene as all artists meet up together, making their way into the So-Fi Stadium. Take a look below. For more information, click here.

