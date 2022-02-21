Cocteau Twins’ Elizabeth Fraser Announces Self-Titled EP From New Project Sun’s Signature For April 2022 Release

Home News Lauren Floyd February 21st, 2022 - 2:13 PM

For the first time in 13 years, Cocteau Twins’ Elizabeth Fraser is releasing new music– this time with spiritualized drummer Damo Reece. A limited 3,700 copies of the five track Record Store Day EP entitled Sun’s Signature will release April 23; 8,000 copies will be available worldwide.

Ever since the Cocteau Twins’ break up in 1997, Fraser has been laying low besides the occasional guest appearance like on Sigur Ros’ Jonsi’s Shiver and on a few renditions by trip-hop icons Massive Attack, according to Consequence Sound . Just recently in the fall of 2021, she featured on another rendition of “Tales From The Trash Stadium” with Oneothrix Point Never, according to mxdwn.

Tracks “Underwater”, “Golden Air” and “Make Lovely the Day” were all either previously performed or released and may be familiar to dedicated Fraser fans. While awaiting release, fans can revisit “Underwater” on Youtube and see the full track list of Sun’s Signature below.

Sun’s Signature EP Tracklist:

1. Underwater

2. Golden Air

3. Bluedusk

4. Apples

5. Make Lovely the Day