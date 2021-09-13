Cocteau Twins’ Elizabeth Fraser Joins Forces With Oneothrix Point Never For New Version of “Tales From The Trash Stratum”

Home News Michelle Leidecker September 13th, 2021 - 8:46 PM

On the one year anniversary of the release of his original album, Oneohtrix Point Never has announced a special expanded Blu-ray edition of his most recent album Magic Oneohtrix Point Never. This release featured Dolby Atmos mixes of the songs listeners have come to love, in addition to 4 new songs: the alternate take of “Lost But Never Alone” by OPN and PC Music’s A. G. Cook, the previously released rework of “Nothing’s Special” with ROSALÍA, and a new version of “Tales From The Trash Stratum” featuring new vocals from the Cocteau Twins’ Elizabeth Fraser.

The song “Tales From The Trash Stratum” has already been released, and there is definitely a newer, unique take on the track in Oneohtrix Point Never’s take on the song. The listener follows an interesting trajectory as they listen to the sounds of technology, nature, and Fraser’s vocals all combined into 3 minutes of music. The video is just as interesting, with the zoomed in grainy footage, visuals that complement the audio perfectly, and the juxtaposition between over and under exposure of shots.

Jack Daleo from mxdwn covered the release of the original Magic Oneohtrix Point Never, stating that, “Lopatin takes listeners through a sort of radio cycle, shifting the sound and mood of the project as he morphs effortlessly from kitschy drive time sounds to lonesome late night broadcasts. The whole thing feels alive—new sounds and ideas take shape from the primordial ooze of the previous ones, constantly reforming and reshaping into entirely different versions of itself.” With the new Blu-ray version of this album, set for release in October, the album will definitely feel much more alive than ever before.