Jason Isbell Cancels Houston Performance After Venue “Was Not Willing to Comply” With Vaccine Policy

Home News Gasmyne Cox August 11th, 2021 - 8:52 PM

A venue in Houston, TX that Jason Isbell was suppose to play at today featuring Lucinda Williams was cancelled. It was a destination that he was suppose to play at during his tour and had to follow the new guidelines posted by Live Nation. However, the venue was not prepared and the concert site had to be cancelled.

Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, the venue owner released a statement saying: “We are all on the same page here and we agree with what Jason Isbell would like to implement, but there is a timing issue, [and] to implement a major change in policy such as what is requested will take more time than we have.”

Isbell posted a response via twitter stating:

The pavilion statement is false. Live Nation, the promoter, was on board but the venue owner flat-out refused to even attempt to implement the policy. https://t.co/iGlfTTLYsV — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) August 11, 2021

Isbell’s label record, Southeastern Records announced via twitter that the venue was not “willing to comply” with the band’s company. They also will be refunding tickets that were sold online while other sites will still be selling theirs.

Tickets purchased online will be refunded automatically. All others are available at point of purchase. (2/2) — Southeastern Records (@SoutheasternRec) August 10, 2021

He will be continuing his tour tomorrow in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Photo credit: Boston Lynn Schulz