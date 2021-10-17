Stromae Celebrates Return To Music With Vibrant New Song And Music Video “Santè”

Home News Krista Marple October 17th, 2021 - 9:56 PM

Stromae backstage at Coachella.

Belgian musician Stromae, also known as Paul Van Haver, has shared his brand new track “Santè” with a visualizer alongside it. The official music video for the track was co-directed by Jaroslav Moravec and Luc Van Haver, brother of Stromae.

“Santè” features a consistently positive beat while sending a message that ironically doesn’t entirely match the tone of the track. The song is upbeat and catchy, making listeners want to dance, sing along and party while listening. In reality, “Santè” is “an ode to those who work when others art partying. A call for respect tot he seemingly invisible who work around the clock,” according to a press release.

“Let’s have a toast for the conquerors of the worst work hours/ For the new parents lulled to sleep by cries/ For the insomniacs by trade,” sings Stromae. The larger message that “Santè” was used to give off is “the call for inclusivity — joy and respect for everyone.”

The visualizer for the track consists of various types of people of all different lifestyles being brought to a point of celebration for what they have done in their work communities.

Stromae’s newest track was his most recent release since his 2013 album Racine Carrée. Prior to that, he hadn’t released an album in three years. His 2010 album, Cheese, was one Stromae’s debut album.

Photo credit: Owen Ela