Rage Against The Machine Announce Rescheduled Dates For Postponed Shows

Tara Mobasher February 14th, 2022 - 11:42 AM

Rage Against the Machine has announced its rescheduled dates for previously postponed shows. This will mark the third rescheduling of this concert for the band.

The show was originally scheduled for May 9, 2020, then moved to July 5, 2021 due to the pandemic, and was moved to May 13, 2022 before getting pushed to March 22, 2023 on Monday. All tickets purchased will be honored, but those who want a refund must contact their point of purchase by March 15, 2022.

Confirmed shows for the “Public Service Announcement” Tour will begin July 9 in East Troy, Michigan, and conclude in New York, New York on August 14, while the rescheduled shows will begin February 22, 2023 in Las Cruces, New Mexico, and conclude April 2, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan.

The full list of tour dates can be viewed below.

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

