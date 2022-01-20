Rage Against The Machine Announce Postponement Of Reunion Tour To Summer 2022

Home News Loe January 20th, 2022 - 6:14 PM

Rage Against the Machine have announced postponement of the “Public Service Announcement” tour to July 2022. This makes the third postponement since the pandemic’s beginning, with the initial tour date set for March 31. 2020.

The tour now begins July 9 with openers Run The Jewels in East Troy, Wisconsin with ending in the east coast at New York’s Madison Square Garden. The original spring dates of the tour (March 31 to May 23) have also been postponed and will be rescheduled, according to Consequence Heavy, who also say tickets to the postponed spring shows will be honored for the corresponding rescheduled date. If plans change purchasers can receive a 30-day refund starting today (January 20th) at the original point of purchase.

Rage Against the Machine were also set to headline Coachella but have since withdrawn. Tickets are on sale now for all available future shows at Ticketmaster.com. See below for an updated itinerary of the July 2022 tour.

Rage Against the Machine’s 2022 North American Tour Dates:

03/31 – Don Haskins Center – El Paso, TX

04/02 – Pan American Center – Las Cruces, NM

04/04 – Gila River Arena – Glendale, AZ

04/06 – Gila River Arena – Glendale, AZ

04/26 – Oakland Arena – Oakland, CA

04/28 – Oakland Arena – Oakland, CA

04/30 – Tacoma Dome – Tacoma, WA

05/02 – Moda Center – Portland, OR

05/05 – Pacific Coliseum at the PNE – Vancouver, BC

05/07 – Rogers Place – Edmonton, AB

05/09 – Scotiabank Saddledome – Calgary, AB

05/11 – Bell MTS Place – Winnipeg, MB

05/13 — Denny Sanford Premier Center – Sioux Falls, SD

05/15 – Target Center – Minneapolis, MN

05/16 – Target Center – Minneapolis, MN

05/18 – Sprint Center – Kansas City, MO

05/20 – Enterprise Center– St. Louis, MO

05/22 – Little Caesars Arena – Detroit, MI

05/23 – Little Caesars Arena – Detroit, MI

07/09 – Alpine Valley Music Theatre – East Troy, WI

07/11 – United Center – Chicago, IL

07/12 – United Center – Chicago, IL

07/15 – Ottawa Bluesfest – Ottawa, ON

07/16 – Festival d’ete de Quebec – Quebec City, QC

07/19 – FirstOntario Centre – Hamilton, ON

07/21 — Scotiabank Arena – Toronto, ON

07/23 –Scotiabank Arena – Toronto, ON

07/25 – KeyBank Center – Buffalo, NY

07/27 – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse – Cleveland, OH

07/29 – PPG Paints Arena – Pittsburgh, PA

07/31 – PNC Arena – Raleigh, NC

08/02 – Capital One Arena –Washington DC

08/03 – Capital One Arena –Washington DC

08/08 – Madison Square Garden – New York, NY

08/09 – Madison Square Garden – New York, NY

08/11 – Madison Square Garden – New York, NY

08/12 – Madison Square Garden – New York, NY

08/14 –Madison Square Garden – New York, NY

Photo Credit: Marv Watson