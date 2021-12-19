Former President Obama Shares Spotify Playlist For Favorite Songs Of 2021 Including The War On Drugs, Little Simz, Parquet Courts And More

Home News Audrey Herold December 19th, 2021 - 6:38 PM

Former President Obama has shared a Spotify playlist of his favorite songs of 2021. Let’s just say he’s sufficiently hip, just wait till you see what some of his favorites are! Some of the awesome artists on his playlist are Mitski, The War On Drugs, Parquet Courts, Courtney Barnett, Wye Oak, Little Simz, Mdou Moctar, Adia Victoria, Esperanza Spalding, Brandi Carlile, Genesis Owusu, Nas & Ms. Lauryn Hill, Lil Nas X, Yebba, Lizzo & Cardi B. There’s more, but you’ll have to listen to the playlist to find out who else made the cut.

Here’s what Obama had to say on the matter,

“I’ve always enjoyed listening to a wide variety of music, so it’s no surprise that I listened to a little bit of everything this year. I hope you find a new artist or song to add to your own playlist,” he says. You can listen to a Spotify playlist of all of his picks below.”

Along with making a favorite songs list of 2021, the former President also made a movies and books list of the year as well. Some of the movies that made his list include Judas And The Black Messiah, The Power Of The Dog, The Card Counter and The Tragedy of MacBeth. Some of the books that made his list are These Precious Days by Ann Patchett, The Lincoln Highway by Amor Towles,The Final Revival Of Opal & Nev by Dawnie Walton and Matrix by Lauren Groff.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barack Obama (@barackobama)

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer