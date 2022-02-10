Father John Misty Shares Vintage New Video For “Q4”

Home News Roy Lott February 10th, 2022 - 8:09 AM

Father John Misty’ has released the music video for his latest single “Q4,” from his upcoming album Chloë and the Next 20th Century. The track is a mid-tempo one that could be a part of a rom-com soundtrack. Its visual is like an opening credits scene of a movie. It is directed by Grant James with title design by Rafa Orrico, and animation by Cossa. Check it out below.

“Q4” follows the previously released single “Funny Girl,” which is also on the new record. Chloë and the Next 20th Century is set to release on April 14 via Sub Pop. On the album’s release date he will have pair of intimate performances presented by Rough Trade and Rockefeller Center at the iconic Rainbow Room.

Entry to the show is free with a pre-order of a signed LP edition of Chloë and The Next 20th Century, available for $32.98, on a first-come-first-served basis from his store. Pre-orders of the record confirm your RSVP to the show. Availability is limited. Up to two records may be pre-purchased per person for the redemption of two passes to the show.

Father John Misty is scheduled to perform on February 25 at the Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles, CA with the LA Phil, and April 7 in London at the Barbican with Britten Sinfonia conducted by Jules Buckley

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna