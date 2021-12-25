Father John Misty Announces New Album Chloe And The Next 20th Century For April 2022 Release

Home News Aswath Viswanathan December 25th, 2021 - 8:24 AM

According to Stereogum, Father John Misty has announced a new album Chloe And The Next 20th Century to be released in April 2022. The announcement was discovered through a flexi spoken-word vinyl record mailed by Bella Union to fans.

The message from the vinyl record was uploaded and transcribed onto Reddit. It reads: “Available April 8, 2022 on Sub Pop and Bella Union. Father John Misty’s new album: Chloe And The Next 20th Century. Get it on vinyl, CD, the other one, uh, cassette. And in beautiful deluxe hardback edition with expanded artwork and much more. Is this real? It is. This is the album. You’re listening to it right now. That’s nice. Eleven new tracks produced by Jonathan Wilson and Josh Tillman. Chloe And The Next 20th Century. It’s technically new.” Initial leaks from German Amazon suggested that this would be a double album, but according to the message, the album only has 11 tracks so that information was most likely incorrect.

This year Father John Misty returned to the stage for the first time since 2019 for a free two-night show in Los Angeles. He also released his first live album Off-Key In Hamburg in March 2020 along with an EP collection of covers of songs by Leonard Cohen, Yusuf/Cat Stevens and Link Wray titled Anthem +3 in July 2020.

