Spoon Release New Romantic Single “My Babe” In Time For Valentine’s

Spoon has shared its new single – the aptly named “My Babe,” just in time for Valentine’s Day. The band will release its new album, Lucifer on the Sofa, on February 11 through Matador Records.

Starting off with a nostalgic piano melody, “My Babe” is a song that values the sameness that comes with being in a long-term relationship, despite the bore that follows. The song is a proclamation of love that finishes off with a sentimental ballad filled with emotion and passion.

Labelled “one of the greatest American rock bands” by Time magazine, Spoon will be touring in support of its highly-anticipated album beginning April 6 in Boston, Massachusetts, and will conclude June 4 in Phoenix, Arizona. The band will make stops in New York, Denver, Los Angeles, Chicago, and more.

In the video for “My Babe,” the band is performing the song to fans in Los Angeles. “My Babe” was preceded by single tracks “Wild” and “The Hardest Cut,” which can be heard on Jimmy Kimmel Live! during the band’s performance on February 15. The former song was accompanied by a music video, and centers around the feelings of being called out of your everyday life by something greater, as they sing, “still so wild called out to me.”

Shot in black and white, the video shows lead singer Britt Daniel singing along to the track, surrounded by desert. The band’s tour dates, its music video for “Wild,” and its new song can all be viewed below.

Spoon will release its new album February 11, 2022.

Spoon 2022 Tour Dates

2/8 – Santa Ana, CA – Observatory

4/6 – Boston, MA – House of Blues

4/8 – New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall

4/9 – Richmond, VA – The National

4/11 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

4/15 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore

4/16 – New York, NY – Hammerstein Ballroom

4/18 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

4/19 – Chicago, Il – The Riviera Theatre

4/22 – St. Paul, MN – Palace Theatre

4/23 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave

4/25 – Columbia, MO – The Blue Note

4/28 – Wilmington, NC – Greenfield Lake Amphitheatern

429 – Atlanta, GA – Shaky Knees Festival

5/24 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom

5/25 – Salt Lake City, UT- The Complex

5/27 – Napa, CA – BottleRock

5/31 – Solana Beach, CA – Belly Up

6/2 – Los Angeles, CA – Palladium

6/3 – Tucson, AZ – The Rialto Theatre

6/4 – Phoenix, AZ -The Van Buren

Photo Credit: Owen Ela