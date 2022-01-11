Spoon Share New Song “Wild” With Western-Inspired Video

Home News Audrey Herold January 11th, 2022 - 9:40 PM

Spoon is an American rock band from Austin, Texas. They started up back in 1993. The band consists of founding members: vocalist and guitarist Britt Daniel and drummer Jim Eno, along with guitarist Alex Fischel, keyboardist Gerardo Larios and bassist Ben Trokan. The band’s sound has been described as indie rock, art rock, post-punk revival and experimental rock. Some of the band’s popular tracks are “Rindu Serindu Rindunya,” “The Way We Get By,” “I Turn My Camera On” and “The Hardest Cut.”

The band has released their new single “Wild,” a track off of their latest album, Lucifer on the Sofa, which is scheduled to come out next month. The song is about the being called to out of your everyday life by something greater, “still so wild called out to me.” Daniel’s vocals on this track are truly remarkable, coming off as a nod to classic rock icons like Robert Plant and Mick Jagger. The pure rasp is enough alone to attract the audience’s attention. Not to mention to song’s thoughtful lyrics, “trippers and askers they surrounded me//all them describing how they’d like me.” There’s also some great instrumental here, the guitar stands out especially.

Along with the song itself, a music video was released as well. Within the video we see Daniel dressed in a Southern, cowboy-esque getup. He sings along to the track as he walks along a road, surrounded by desert. The video is shot in black and white, adding an extra cinematic element to the video as a whole. Overall, the video compliments the song nicely. The video was directed by Brook Linder and Ben Chappell.

Here’s what director Linder had to say,

They are mythic to me somehow, and ‘Wild’ needed to feel like a myth, or at least illustrate the myth-making process in some odd way. We used the old ways — crude in-camera techniques — to hit this uncanny western film note. Britt is the quintessential western hero.”

Lucifer on the Sofa comes out February 11, 2022.

Photo credit: Owen Ela