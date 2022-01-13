Spoon Announce Spring 2022 Tour Dates

Home News Alison Alber January 13th, 2022 - 9:05 PM

Before releasing their upcoming new album Lucifer on a Sofa in February, Spoon announced their new tour, accompanying the record. The tour is set to kick off on April 6, in Boston, MA and will conclude two months later on June 4, in Phoenix, AZ.

The tour will hit cities all over the country, including Los Angeles. The show at the Palladium is set to take place on June 2, and will have Geese supporting the Rock n Roll band. Only a few days before releasing their record, the band will have a one-off show in Santa Ana, CA on February 8.

Just two days ago, the band released their new single “Wild” with a western inspire black and white video. They also covered late pioneer David Bowie’s “I Can’t Give Everything Away.” The band will also make an appearance at the recently announced BottleRock festival in Napa Valley this year. The festival will also feature performances by metal legends Metallica.

Spoon tour dates

2/8 – Santa Ana, CA – Observatory

4/6 – Boston, MA – House of Blues #

4/8 – New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall #

4/9 – Richmond, VA – The National #

4/11 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club #

4/15 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore #

4/16 – New York, NY – Hammerstein Ballroom #

4/18 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit #

4/19 – Chicago, Il – The Riviera Theatre #

4/22 – St. Paul, MN – Palace Theatre #

4/23 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave #

4/25 – Columbia, MO – The Blue Note #

4/28 – Wilmington, NC – Greenfield Lake Amphitheatern#

429 – Atlanta, GA – Shaky Knees Festival

5/24 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom *

5/25 – Salt Lake City, UT- The Complex *

5/27 – Napa, CA – BottleRock

5/28 – Sacramento, CA – Ace Of Spades *

5/29 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore *

5/31 – Solana Beach, CA – Belly Up *

6/2 – Los Angeles, CA – Palladium *

6/3 – Tucson, AZ – The Rialto Theatre *

6/4 – Phoenix, AZ -The Van Buren *

#with Margaret Glaspy

*with Geese

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz