Foo Fighters Release Catchy New Fraggle Rock Inspired Track “Fraggle Rock Rock”

The Foo Fighters have released a new track for the newly premiered ‘Fraggle Rock‘ series revival, ‘Fraggle Rock: Back To The Rock.‘ The series is available now on Apple TV+ Check out the catchy new theme song, to the series below.

The band was recently announced to play Boston Calling alongside The Strokes and Metallica as well as the New Orleans Jazz Festival alongside The Who, Lionel Richie, Luke Combs and Stevie Nicks. Along with their festival run, which starts next month at the Innings Festival in Tempe, Arizona, the group is also set to hit the road this summer with a handful of stadium shows in North America, including stops at the Citi Field in New York and a two-night stint at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, CA.

Kiss frontman Gene Simons joined the Foo Fighters on stae at their show last year in Las Vegas. They performed Kiss’ “Calling Dr. Love.” “We got a rock show now,” said Grohl after Simmons left the stage. “I had posters of that motherfucker on my wall when I was a kid. Hold on, let me rephrase that. I still have posters of Gene Simmons on my fucking wall at home.”

They are currently on the road supporting their tenth LP, Medicine at Midnight.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz