NHC Unveil Two Dynamic New Singles “Devil That You Know” And “Lazy Eyes”

Skyy Rincon November 14th, 2021 - 10:00 AM

According to Stereogum, Dave Navarro, Taylor Hawkins and Chris Chaney have teamed up once again to release two new singles as their supergroup NHC. The group is set to perform a sold out headlining set at L.A.’s the Troubadour on November 23 with L.A-based country group Feed The Kitty. The songs, entitled “Devil That You Know” and “Lazy Eyes”, are available to listen below.

Both songs are dynamic and powerful, specifically “Devil That You Know” as Hawkins’ vocals and performance are simultaneously melodic and raw, showcasing his skills as a vocalist and drummer. “Lazy Eyes” takes on a different path, however, as it has a more hypnotic feel in terms of vocals.

The group had formed back in September and immediately released two new tracks, one titled “Feed The Cruel” and the other entitled “Better Move On.” The latter song took a notably slower approach while the former relied on Navarro’s energetic guitar riffs, powerful vocals courtesy of Hawkins and a captivating bassline delivered by Chaney. The Jane’s Addiction and Foo Fighters’ band members had previously collaborated with Corey Taylor of Slipknot as another super group called Ground Control for a David Bowie tribute concert back in January. They had their debut performance at Ohana Festival on October 2.

Taylor Hawkins has also been a founding member of rock band Taylor Hawkins and the Coattail Riders who released the strangely adorable video for “Middle Child” which featured Hawkins’ 12-year-old daughter who is ironically her parents’ middle child.

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford