Summer Camp Music Festival Announces 2022 Lineup Featuring Smashing Pumpkins, Zeds Dead, Moe. And More

Lauren Floyd February 3rd, 2022 - 3:04 PM

Chillicothe, Illinois’ annual music festival, Summer Camp Festival, kicks off this spring May 27-29 with a special eclectic lineup, huge campgrounds, and late night shenanigans. Three Sisters Park will be the official venue and will host fans of all ages from all over who can expect performances by Smashing Pumpkins, Umphrey’ s McGee, Zeds Dead, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Moe., Liquid Stranger, Big Wild and more! Smashing pumpkins has a jam packed May ahead with them also set to feature in the BeachLife 2022 tour May 13-15, according to mxdwn. And Moe. fans should be ecstatic about the reprise after their hiatus in 2017.

This May’s festival marks Summer Camp Fest’s 21st year of music appreciation and elevation with their first show in 2001. All details, including ticket information, campground maps and COVID-19 information can be found on their official website.

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried