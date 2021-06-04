Hell’s Heroes IV Announces 2022 Lineup Featuring Candlemass, Dark Angel and Cirith Ungol

Home News Krista Marple June 4th, 2021 - 5:33 PM

Hell’s Heroes festival has officially released their 2022 festival lineup, which is currently scheduled to take place April 22 and 23. The two-day festival will take place in Houston, Texas at White Oak Music Hall and will showcase a variety of underground metal bands from all over.

Candlemass, Dark Angel are both headlining the tour while other big-name bands such as Cirith Ungol, Riot, Eternal Champion and Satan are also featured on the lineup.

Christian Larson, festival organizer and Night Cobra frontman, stated in a press release, “It’s beyond works how excited I am that Hell’s Heroes is back and better than ever for 2022. Since we had to skip two years due to the pandemic, we decided to add a second day to the festival this time and really go crazy on the lineup! Excited to see everyone in 2022!”

Tickets for Hell’s Heroes are currently on sale starting at $85 for a General Admission 2-day pass while the VIP package is currently sold out. The festival lineup also features bands Whiplash, Medieval Steel, Slough Feg, Enforcer, Night Demon, High Spirits, Haunt, Traveler, Summerlands, Screamer, Savage Master, Bewitcher, Smoulder, Night Cobra, Natur, Solicitor, Legendary, Lady Beast, Blood Star, Warcloud and Saber.

Hell’s Heroes majorly focuses on shedding light on bands that are a part of the metal scene but aren’t as well-known. According to a press release, the Houston Press stated that “Hell’s Heroes II was conceived as the only heavy metal festival Houston would need in 2019, featuring the kind of rarely seen bands that would draw headbangers from all over town and even the world to see them together on one bill.”