Joe Rogan Vows To “Do Better” Following Spotify Controversy, Neil Young Teams Up With Amazon Music

Joe Rogan makes headlines again amidst major disapproval of false COVID-19 vaccination claims he made during a podcast episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, but this time he has something to say to the disapprovers.

According to Loudwire, on Sunday, January 30, Rogan reacted to the “controversy surrounding Neil Young and other artists leaving Spotify because of what they said is COVID–19 vaccine misinformation being spread” by the podcaster who incidentally has a large following and dedicated listeners who hold weight to his words.

Rogan releases a video, via Instagram, to admit he doesn’t “always get it right.” He vows to do better. Furthermore, he adds, “These podcasts are very strange because they’re just conversations. And oftentimes I have no idea what I’m going to talk about until I sit down and talk to people. And that’s why some of my ideas are not that prepared or fleshed out because I’m literally having them in real-time, but I do my best, and they’re just conversations.”

The seasoned podcaster seems to be remorseful and take accountability of his comments also saying, “If there’s anything that I’ve done that I could do better, it’s having more experts with differing opinions right after I have the controversial ones. I would most certainly be open to doing that. And I would like to talk to some people who have differing opinions on the podcasts in the future.”

It began January 25 when, according to mxdwn, Young posted (then deleted) an open letter to his website addressing his management and record label to remove his music from Spotify saying, “They can have [Joe] Rogan or Young, not both.”

After Young removed his music from Spotify, other artists followed suit including, Joni Mitchell and Nils Lofgren. Even doctors are pleading for Rogan to stop the spread of misinformation for fear those who follow it will face death or sickness.

According to Loudwire, Spotify removed Young’s music January 26. He has now partnered with Amazon music to give fans free four-month trial subscriptions for those who wish to stream the American singer-songwriter’s discography.