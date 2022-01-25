Neil Young Calls For Music Removal From Spotify In Open Letter

Home News Roy Lott January 25th, 2022 - 5:19 PM

With many people being vocal about their opinions on COVID 19 and its vaccines, Neil Young is one to not to take some lightly. The singer-songwriter posted an open letter to his website telling his management and record label to remove all of his music from Spotify.

According to Pitchfork, Young accuses the streaming platform of “spreading fake information about vaccines, potentially causing deaths to those who believe the invalid information that they are being told.” “They can have [Joe] Rogan or Young. Not both,” he wrote, referencing Rogan’s Spotify podcast The Joe Rogan Experience, which doctors have decried for spreading misinformation about COVID-19 and vaccines. Spotify has yet to respond to the backlash.

Rogan signed a whopping $100 million contract with the platform, but they have mentioned that the platform prohibits from promoting “dangerous false or dangerous deceptive content about COVID-19, which may cause offline harm and/or pose a direct threat to public health.”

Shortly before the new year, Young surprised released his album Summer Songs on Christmas Day. The album consists of 8 tracks, with some of them having already been released from previous records. He did mention in a statement that some of the songs are actually different lyrically. “The words of these originals are significantly different from their subsequent master album releases in many cases,” he stated. Young also released an album with Crazy Horse called Barn last year.