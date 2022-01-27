The Mighty Mighty Bosstones Announce Break Up

Home News Lauren Floyd January 27th, 2022 - 4:23 PM

Long-standing ska-punk pioneers The Mighty Mighty Bosstones announced their break up via Facebook and their official website today. It’s been a long, memorable journey for the group since forming in 1983. They may just have been the longest-running band in American ska-punk, Brooklyn Vegan says.

The band writes: “After decades of brotherhood, touring the world and making great records together, we have decided to no longer continue on as a band.

Above all, we want to express our sincere gratitude to every single one of you who have supported us. We could not have done any of it without you. Love Always, The Mighty Mighty BossToneS”

Sources do not say why and neither do the group, but there’s no doubt fans will miss them especially after releasing When God Was Great their latest album and 11th studio record, according to mxdwn, but their first release under Hellcat Records. Who knew it would be their final.

Original members Dicky Barrett, Joe Gittleman, Tim “Johnny Vegas” Burton and Ben Carr formed the band in 1983 backed by influences from the UK’s 2 Tone ska scene and their own local hardcore punk environment. Each of them have remained with the band without breaks or separation until this day. Their debut album released to the public in 1985, five years after their formation, and became a staple to the American ska-punk craze that bloomed the following decade. The 1990s albums that came after kept the momentum, bringing ska-punk even more into American homes– most notably with Let’s Face It and its hot single “The Impression That I Get.”

Absent their hiatus in the mid 2000s, they’ve been a solid band trucking on with numerous tours, releases, and merchandise. It’s with great surprise they’ve broken up and a push to cherish the discography they leave behind.