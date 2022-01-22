Live Nation Responds To Safety Concerns Regarding When We Were Young Festival Following Astroworld Tragedy

Home News Aswath Viswanathan January 22nd, 2022 - 7:09 PM

Live Nation has announced the When We Were Young music festival in Las Vegas, set to take place in October 2022. The festival is set to be headlined by My Chemical Romance and Paramore, garnering a lot of attention, especially from the emo rock fans around the world. According to Loudwire, the festival has sparked some safety concerns since it was announced earlier this week, so Live Nation has released a statement addressing what potential attendees have been saying.

Due to the Astroworld tragedy, fans have expressed doubt around Live Nation’s ability to properly run a large festival. The company is currently facing several lawsuits and is under investigation for the tragedy that happened in Houston, Texas. According to Loudwire, one user wrote on Twitter, “When We Were Young Fest looked pretty cool until you notice it’s $225 nonrefundable for one day and it’s run by the same company who was responsible for Astroworld and you realize they’re actually just preying on the pop punk scene to pay back their litigation fees,”

According to Loudwire, Live Nation responded to these concerns. “The safety of fans, artists and staff is thoroughly planned for among event organizers and in coordination with local authorities. We have seen a lot of excitement around this festival and we look forward to putting on an incredible event for all of the fans this October. We encourage fans to check the festival website and socials for all of the latest updates. Set times will vary with earlier bands having shorter sets and the headliners having the longest,” the company continued. “For many festivals it is typical for earlier acts to have 20-30 minutes, while headliners often perform longer, closer to 45 to 60 minutes or more.”

In the wake of the Astroworld tragedy that saw 10 people killed and 100s injured, federal lawmakers opened a probe into the organizers of the concert, Live Nation. In the letter to Live Nation, the lawmakers mention the poorly trained medical staff, poor concert layouts such as barricades that made escape difficult, security staff unable to handle the 50,000 concert goers and just an overall failure to heed warning signs that could have prevented this tragedy from happening.

