When We Were Young 2022 Festival Adds Second Date With Identical Lineup

The Las Vegas festival When We Were Young has aroused a great deal of excitement. So much so, Live Nation has added a second date to the highly anticipated music festival! The second date will follow the first day on October 23.

The Las Vegas festival is popular among pop-punk and emo fans and festival-goers. In the past, the festival features many emo and pop-punk bands, including AFI, Descendents, Taking Back Sunday, Alkaline Trio, The Get Up Kids, Pinback and Saves the Day. This year, it was announced that the festival will be held at Las Vegas Festival Grounds on October 22. The day will be full of insanely popular bands and artists, including Paramore, My Chemical Romance, Avril Lavigne, Jimmy Eat World, and Boys Like Girls.

It’s clear that the fans wanted another chance to grab tickets and see their favorite artists, so Live Nation obliged. The first date’s ticket sales sold out almost immediately and another date was added. The alternative-rock radio station Kroq wrote on their Instagram profile, “Due to overwhelming demand, a second date has been added for @whenwewereyoungfest. Pre-sale is happening now at whenwewereyoungfestival.com.”

The festival’s line up will feature the same artists and bands as the first date, which will be headlined by My Chemical Romance and Paramore. Pre-sale tickets are now available, and the full lineup is available on Kroq’s Instagram profile. Tickets appear to be selling fast!

