Alestorm Teases Release Of New Album Seventh Rum Of A Seventh Rum

The Scottish metal band Alestorm has announced that they are currently in production of their seventh studio album. The group, which has described their musical style as Pirate Metal, stated in a Facebook post that they are in the studio in production of the forthcoming project, which has been titled Seventh Rum Of A Seventh Rum.

The band’s post explained that they have recently extended a contract with their record label, Napalm Records, to create three more studio albums. They are currently recording Seventh Rum Of A Seventh Rum alongside producer Lasse Lammert, who has produced much of their previous work.

The band hasn’t released many details about the upcoming project, but promise that there will be news about the album’s tracklist, release date, and album art soon. A press release from the band suggests that this project will be done by the end of the year, stating that “The album will see the band back in full force and sailing the seven seas in no time this year.”

Seventh Rum Of A Seventh Rum follows the release of their last studio album, their 2020 Curse of the Crystal Coconut. Alestorm have recently released a live music video for their hit anthem, “Drink,” and have recently been featured by the Wizard Metal band, Wizardthrone.

