Khruangbin Announces Fall 2021 Tour Dates

Alison Alber July 13th, 2021 - 5:09 PM

After being added to the lineup bill of the upcoming Bonnaroo festival, the Texas trio Khruangbin announced their new tour dates today, according to Pitchfork. The band is joined by several other bands during their tour dates. Supporting the group are Nick Hakim, Kadhja Bonet, Pachyman, Kikagaku Moyo, and others. The tour will kick off at Stubs in Austin, TX, on September 15th and conclude at Tobin Center in San Antonio, tx, on December 19th. The band will also perform at various other festivals, like the Newport Jazz Festival, happening from July 30th to August 1st this year.

The globally-inspired group released their album Mordechai last year in July. It is their third full-length LP.

Khruangbin Tour Dates

September 15-18 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s

September 20-21 -Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheater

September 22 – Aspen, CO @ Belly Up (with Pachyman)

November 6 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl (with Kikagaku Moyo)

November 7 – San Diego, CA @ CalCoast Credit Union Open Air Theatre (with Kikagaku Moyo)

December 1 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theatre (Nick Hakim)

December 2 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern (with Nick Hakim)

December 3 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern (with Nick Hakim)

December 4 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern (with Nick Hakim)

December 6 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room (with Nick Hakim)

December 7 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre (with Nick Hakim)

December 10 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre (with Nick Hakim)

December 11 – Columbus, OH @ Express LIVE! (with Nick Hakim)

December 14 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant (with Nick Hakim)

December 16 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion (with Nick Hakim)

December 17 – Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory (with Nick Hakim)

December 18 – San Antonio, TX @ Tobin Center (with Nick Hakim)

December 19 – San Antonio, TX @ Tobin Center (with Nick Hakim)