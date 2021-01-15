The Head And The Heart Announce Feature Length Film Rivers and Roads: Head And The Heart – Live from Pike Place Market For January 2021 Release

Home News Ariel King January 15th, 2021 - 12:38 PM

The Head And The Heart have announced that they will be sharing a feature-length film, Rivers and Roads: The Head And The Heart – Live from Pike Place Market on January 22. Along with the film, the band will also share a companion live album. The film will premier via Amazon.

Along with the film’s announcement, The Head And The Heart shared the film’s trailer, which features the band beginning their set on the roof of Seattle’s famed Pike Place Market. Additionally, the band also shared the audio for their song “Down In The Valley.”

The film chronicles The Head And The Heart’s return to Seattle, where the band is from. Prior to their success as a band, they would busk for tips at Pikes Place, with their rooftop performance holding immense sentimental value. They performed nine songs during their set, with the film including interviews with each band member, as well as former member Josiah Johnson, early supports and friends as well as interviews with Stuart Meyer and Megan Jasper of Sub Pop Records.

The Head And The Heart’s performance of “Down In The Valley” features deep vocals against soft instrumentals, strings swaying through the track while the crowd of 30,000 cheers below. The performance features a quiet, slow burning energy, the crips sound building throughout the song’s length.

The band’s most recent album, Living Mirage, had been released in 2019, and included the singles “Missed Connection” and “See You Through My Eyes.” In 2020, the band was expected to play the Mountain Jam music festival, however the performance wound up canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Rivers and Roads: The Head And The Heart – Live from Pike Place Market tracklist:

1. Down In The Valley

2. Missed Connection

3. Lost In My Mind

4. Another Story

5. All We Ever Knew

6. Honeybee

7. See You Through My Eyes

8. Shake

9. Rivers and Road

Photo credit: Owen Ela