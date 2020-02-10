Le Butcherettes Show Off Trip-Hop Influence on New Song “DON’T BLEED, YOU’RE IN THE MIDDLE OF THE FOREST”

Home News Ashwin Chary February 10th, 2020 - 6:11 PM

Mexican garage punk band, Le Butcherettes, have dropped their latest single,”DON’T BLEED, YOUR’E IN THE MIDDLE OF THE FOREST,” earlier last week. The unique sounding song is featured on the bands upcoming EP, DON’T BLEED, which is set to release on Feb. 14, via Rise Records.

The songs start off with hip-hop like beats. A slight synth and deep bass enter its way into the song, as vocalist, Teri Gender Bender, slowly adds fullness to the beats, with her voice.

As the song progresses, the band maintains the pace and continues progressing the song through a dark vibe. As the song nears the end, the beats follow through after the Teri Gender Bender finishes her verse, eventually ending the song.

The band stepped into a new light and experimented with a different sound for this song, as their previous music was written in a more post-hardcore style. It is currently unknown whether they will take this step for the rest of their upcoming album.

The upcoming album is available for pre order at Rise Records, and can be downloaded on all digital media platforms. As of right now, there has been no information on an upcoming tour to support the album.