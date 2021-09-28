Death Valley Girls Share Psychedelic New Single “It’s All Really Kind Of Amazing”

Home News Skyler Graham September 28th, 2021 - 4:16 PM

Death Valley Girls

Between the pandemic, climate change and political turmoil, it’s easy to stay cynical about the world and consequently, your own life. For many, taking charge of your life has become synonymous with early morning workout routines and taking initiative at the office. For the Death Valley Girls, it means appreciating and embracing everything you have.

On Sep. 28, indie group Death Valley Girls released the groovy lyric video for their new single, “It’s All Really Kind Of Amazing.” Both the song and visuals instantly transport audiences to the Summer of Love, combining kaleidoscopic images with the message to “believe so you can see.”

In addition to the optimistic lyrics — aptly presented in Cooper Black and other retro fonts — the Zombies-esque synths and cheery harmonies further create a sound that is both spiritually light and terrestrially connected.



This sound follows the equally positive lyrics of their past work: In April, the group released a whimsical music video for “Little Things,” which likewise encourages listeners to “live in your daydreams.” Although this latest video has more direct references to the psychedelic culture of the late 1960s and early ‘70s, these two songs complement each other in evoking the mysticism of rock.

“We are streams of eternal consciousness experiencing reality through our personal lens,” vocalist Bonnie Bloomgarden says in a press release. “And we have been programmed and have forgotten we are gods because of trauma, capitalism, and religion.”

This winter, they are spreading their uplifting messages across the West Coast as they join And You Will Know Us By The Trail of Dead on tour. In addition to songs from their 2020 album, Under the Spell of Joy, fans can expect to hear these two enlightening tracks during shows.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado