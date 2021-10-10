Clutch Postpones Three Upcoming Shows To 2022 Due To Positive Covid-19 Tests Within Their “Touring Camp”

Home News Krista Marple October 10th, 2021 - 6:00 AM

Maryland-based band Clutch have recently postponed a few of their upcoming shows due to complications stemming from COVID-19. A number of members from the band’s “touring camp” have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Due to the recent exposure of the virus, Clutch has had to postpone their shows in Burlington, Vermont, Hampton Beach, New Hampshire and Washington, D.C. These shows have been rescheduled to take places in 2022. Clutch’s D.C. show will take place on January 2, the Vermont show on April 27 and the New Hampshire show will occur on April 29.

“Although we followed every available protocol and precaution, Covid has made its way into the CLUTCH touring camp. The bad news is we are postponing our next 3 shows, but the good news is we already have the rescheduled dates so hold onto your tickets as they will be honored for these rescheduled dates in 2022,” said the band according to Blabbermouth.

Jean-Paul Gaster, drummer for Clutch, recently disclosed that the band had written a lot of new content within the last year. “We’ve been writing now for our new album that we will record in the fall, and I think we’re spending more time than ever in the studio, just trying out different ideas. And most of the ideas don’t ever really make it to the end; we try 10 things and we keep one,” said Gaster.

The album is said to be released in early 2022. More specifically, Gaster stated that Clutch hopes to see the new album be released prior to their rescheduled dates. Their forthcoming album will be their first since their 2018 Book Of Bad Decisions LP.

Clutch also recently played a show in Reading, PA on September 11 where they debuted a brand new track titled “Boss Metal Zone.” At a show just a few days prior at the Alaska State Fair they shared another new song titled “Strive For Excellence.” Their show in Palmer, Alaska was their first fan-attended concert in 21 months.

Photo credit: Boston Lynn Schulz