Clutch Plays New Song “Boss Metal Zone” At Concert, Drummer Jean-Paul Gaster Says New Album Will Be Recorded This Fall

Home News Krista Marple September 14th, 2021 - 6:42 PM

Maryland-based rock band Clutch performed their brand new track “Boss Metal Zone” at a recent show in Pennsylvania. The band performed in Reading, PA on September 11, which was their third stop on their current 30 Years of Rock & Roll tour.

Clutch also premiered another new song titled “Strive For Excellence” when they performed at the Alaska State Fair in Palmer, Alaska on September 5. While that show was not specifically a part of their current tour, it was their first fan-attended concert in 21 months.

A live clip from the Reading concert shows Clutch performing “Boss Metal Zone” was released. The track begins with a psychedelic rock tone but then transitions into a more punk rock sound. “Boss Metal Zone” is infused with loud, chaotic instrumental and aggressive vocals to accompany it.

Clutch recently announced that they would be releasing a brand new album in the earlier part of 2022. “We’ve been writing now for our new album that we will record in the fall, and I think we’re spending more time than ever in the studio, just trying out different ideas. And most of the ideas don’t ever really make it to the end; we try 10 things and we keep one,” said Jean-Paul Gaster, drummer of the band.

As a part of their current fall tour, Clutch is visiting 15 different cities over the span of a month. They kicked off the 30 Years of Rock & Roll tour on September 6 in Norfolk, Virginia and will make their final stop in Hampton Beach, New Hampshire on October 9. As supporting acts, Clutch will be accompanied by Stoner, Telekinetic Yeti and King Buffalo on select dates.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz