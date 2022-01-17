Boris Shares Atmospheric New Single “Beyond Good and Evil”

Home News Audrey Herold January 17th, 2022 - 2:24 PM

The Japanese alternative rock band, Boris, has shared their new single, “Beyond Good and Evil.” The track is off of their new upcoming album, W, which will be released on January 21.

“Beyond Good and Evil” is a powerful rock song. It starts off slow with a guitar, then when the rest of the instruments kick in, the song transforms in a truly breathtaking way. The track is about the tragedies that have happened in Hiroshima, lead singer, Wata’s hometown. The tragedies within the song are referring when atomic bombs were dropped by the U.S. in 1945, killing between 129,000-226,000 Japanese citizens.

Here’s what the band had to say on the song,

“There is a vast magnitude in a huge mushroom cloud and in decaying ruins. We feel both the sadness and beauty of these things at the same time; that is who we are. This video was made from the perspective of a mushroom cloud. The album “W” focuses on Wata ’s vocals – and she is from HIROSHIMA.”

Along with the track, the band also released a music video as well. In the video we see singer, Wata, in a dark room singing along. Then, as she walks around, we see sunlight and the beautiful nature surrounding the building, which resembles a treehouse. It nicely captures the breathtaking nature of “Beyond Good and Evil.” The video was directed by Yutaro of Art Love Music.

Prior to this release, the band put out, NO, an album that they had been working on over the pandemic and self released. It happens to be one of the most creative and unique albums that the band has done over their lengthy career. They referred to the final album on the track as Interlude, already planning ahead for a follow up. The follow up to NO is the upcoming W, which happens to form NOW. Tracks off of both albums respond to each other, making something fun and different for the fans to enjoy as they dissect the meanings behind the songs.

The album W comes out January 21.

