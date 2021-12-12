Boris Shares Cover of Wham!’s “Last Christmas”

Home News Audrey Herold December 12th, 2021 - 7:13 PM

The Japanese experimental rock band, Boris, formed in 1992 in Tokyo. Their known for tracks such as “Woman on the Screen,” “Just Abandon My-self,” and “Reincarnation Rose.” The band is composed of drummer Atsuo, guitarist/bassist Takeshi and guitarist/keyboardist Wata. All three members contribute vocals as well. Some of their influences include Earth, the Melvins, and the Doors.

<a href="https://boris.bandcamp.com/album/no-l">Noël by Boris</a>

Recently, the group put out a cover of Wham’s “Last Christmas.” The song sounds great, very different from the original, and in the best way. This version is eerie, dark even. It almost makes one associate “Last Christmas” with death, though the singer’s sugar sweet voice contrasts that. At its core, its a love song. However, the possibly darker undertones are fascinating. Musically, its super ’90s alternative/grunge/metal, think Smashing Pumpkins or Sonic Youth. There’s actually an intro to the song as well, a reworking of their song “Pardon?” The song was originally off of their 2011 album, New Album.

Right from the start you know it’s not the same old, happy go lucky Christmas song you know and love, it’s heavier.

Here’s what Boris had to say,

“This is a Christmas present for everyone who lives with the various restrictions stemming from COVID-19. Here in Japan, it is customary to give gifts at Christmas. We hope this Christmas will be the ‘Last Christmas’ of COVID-19.”

Don’t we all?

Boris is set to release their new album, W, on January 21 on Sacred Bones. The limited-to-300 “sea blue with black blob” vinyl is currently up fro pre-order.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat