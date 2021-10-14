Johnny Marr Announces New Double Album ‘Fever Dreams Pts 1-4’

Home News Michelle Leidecker October 14th, 2021 - 4:31 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Johnny Marr announced the upcoming release of the upcoming double album Fever Dreams Pts 1-4 which is his fourth solo full-length record. The 16-track double LP will be released on February 25 via BMG in 2022. The album will be the first since Marr’s 2018 release Call The Comet. A single from the album called “Spirit, Power and Soul” has already been released, which mxdwn writer Alison Alber speaks about: “‘Spirit, Power and Soul’ shows where Marr’s roots are, in the classic new wave/ synthpop movement of the ‘80s. The beat could be coming straight out of a goth club of the ‘80s, but the vocals and lyrics give the song the fresh note of the 21st century.”

In a statement, Marr speaks about the upcoming album: “There’s a set of influences and a very broad sound that I’ve been developing – really since getting out of The Smiths until now, and I hear it in this record. There are so many strands of music in it. We didn’t do that consciously, but I think I’ve got a vocabulary of sound. And I feel very satisfied that I’ve been able to harness it.”

Written and recorded at the Crazy Face Factory over the last year, Fever Dreams Pts 1-4 was created with Marr’s long time collaborators including co-producer Doviak, bassist Iwan Gronow, drummer Jack Mitchell, and features backing vocals throughout the album from Meredith Sheldon, with three songs featuring bass from Primal Scream’s Simone Marie.

The first quarter of the album, the Fever Dreams Pt 1, which will be an EP will be released on October 15th, and is set to include songs “Spirit Power and Soul” and three others titled: “Receiver”, “All These Days” and “Ariel”. You can pre-save through this link.

Fever Dreams Pts 1-4 Track List:

1. Spirit Power & Soul

2. Receiver

3. All These Days

4. Ariel

5. Lightning People

6. Hideaway Girl

7. Sensory Street

8. Tenement Time

9. The Speed of Love

10. Night and Day

11. Counter-Clock World

12. Rubicon

13. God’s Gift

14. Ghoster

15. The Whirl

16. Human