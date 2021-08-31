Johnny Marr Announces New Double Album Fever Dreams Pts 1-4, Shares New Video For Single “Spirit, Power And Soul”

Home News Alison Alber August 31st, 2021 - 12:08 PM

Johnny Marr shared some good news today when announcing his new upcoming double album, Fever Dreams Pts 1-4. Alongside the announcement, the singer-songwriter shared his new video for “Spirit, Power and Soul.” The track will be part of the forthcoming four-track EP Fever Dream Pt.1, which is set to be released on October 15 via BMG. The official release date for the double album is yet to be announced.

”Spirit, Power and Soul” marks Marr’s first new music since his 2019 release, Single Life. About the song, the singer says, “‘Spirit, Power And Soul’ is a kind of mission statement. I had an idea about an electro sound with gospel feeling, in my own words… an electro soul anthem.” The EP will be a mix between Marr’s legendary musical past and a look towards his future, combining electronic sounds and some soul.

“Spirit, Power and Soul” shows where Marr’s roots are, in the classic new wave/ synthpop movement of the ‘80s. The beat could be coming straight out of a goth club of the ‘80s, but the vocals and lyrics give the song the fresh note of the 21st century. “Now it’s starting to dawn/ What in the world’s going on?/I seen some shimmering things/ Seen a vision in things,” is just one short example of the lyrical concept of the song. In his press release, Marr said his lyrics could be applied to the world in general or very personal, and this track is the first example of that.

Marr will be headlining a short sold-out tour through the UK in September. You can check out the tour dates below, as well as the tracklist of Fever Dream Pt.1.





Fever Dream Pt. 1 Track Listing:

1. Spirit, Power And Soul

2. Receiver

3. All These Days

4. Ariel

Johnny Marr UK Tour Dates:

09/20 – Leeds, Stylus SOLD OUT

09/21 – Blackburn, King George’s Hall

09/23 – London, Electric Ballroom SOLD OUT

09/25 – Manchester, Old Trafford Cricket Ground (supporting The Courteeners) SOLD OUT