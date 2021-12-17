The Hellacopters Share Anthemic New Song And Video “Reap A Hurricane” To Celebrate Official Announcement Of New Album Eyes Of Oblivion For April 2022 Release

Home News Anaya Bufkin December 17th, 2021 - 5:03 PM

The Swedish band that everyone missed has made an exciting return! The Hellacopters, after taking a hiatus in 2008, has announced their newest single “Reap A Hurricane” ahead of the release of their album Eyes Of Oblivion.

The Swedish rock and roll band just might have a hit on their hands already! The video opens with an ever-so-cool title card reading, “THE HELLACOPTERS” and “REAP A HURRICANE”, and even cooler guitar riffs. Like you’re typical rock and roll band, the band is dressed in black leather in a foggy, grassy field, rocking out to the amazing guitar riffs, solos and the catchy chorus of “Hurricane! Reap a hurricane!”

The Hellacopters aren’t trying to prove that their cool as they have the Swedish Grammy, two certifications and a Kerrang! award to speak for them. They’ve come back to give their fans what they’ve dearly missed. After briefly reuniting in 2016 for the 20th anniversary of their 1996 debut album Supershitty to the Max!. On October 2021, the Swedish rock and roll band announced that they had signed a record deal with Nuclear Blast Records and that they would be working on a new album for Spring 2022.

Eyes of Oblivion is set to release April 1st 2022. Along with the release of their album opener, “Reap a Hurricane”, they will also be live in concert December 17th and December 18, 2021. They will also begin touring in Spring 2022, starting on April 11 at Tavastia in Helsinki, Finland. As of now August 27th is the last known date with more dates to come!

The Hellacopters – Live in Concert 2021

17 Dec – Globen – Stockholm, Sweden

18 Dec – Göransson Arena – Sandviken, Sweden

The Hellacopters – Live in Concert 2022

1 Apr – Tavastia, Helsinki, Finland



12 Apr – Tavastia, Helsinki, Finland



13 Apr – Luttako – Jyväskylä, Finland



08 – 11 Jun – Sweden Rock, Sweden



15 – 18 Jun – Copenhell, Denmark



29 – 30 Jul – Reymire, Sweden



16 Jul – Ingolstadt, Phnx Rising Festival, Germany



22 Jul – Ullevi, Gothenburg, Sweden

w/ IRON MAIDEN, Airborne



27 Aug – Hamburg, Damage Done Fest, Germany

(more dates to come!)

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat