Stromae Debuts Intimate Live Performance Video For “L’enfer”

The Belgian rapper, singer and songwriter Stromae has released a revealing and heartbreaking new single titled “L’enfer.” The single was accompanied by two new music videos, including an official music video and a live performance of the single on live French television.

In his new single, the musician reveals his battle with mental health issues, including in the lyrics an admission that “I’ve considered suicide a few times, and I’m not proud of it.” Musically, the song reflects the same heartbreak and anguish that his words convey, alternating between slow and despair-inducing piano playing and a massive haunting chorus featuring an array of different voices.

Both the official and live music videos from the artist convey a sense of intimacy and vulnerability, forcing viewers to confront Stromae staring you dead in the face as he speaks to your soul. Rather than a live music video in front of an audience, the artist’s live performance video starts takes place in the midst of an interview, starting in the middle of a conversation. Rather than standing on a stage, the artist remains seated, and sings directly into the camera. Stromae does not need a massive stage or excessive visual effects to get his message across – he only wishes for you to see him and listen to what he has to say.

“L’enfer” was released in promotion of Stromae’s forthcoming album, Multitude, which is scheduled for release in March. “L’enfer” follows the artist’s previous single, “Sante.”