Stromae Announces New Album Multitude For March 2022 Release

Belgian artist Paul Van Haver, better known by his stage name Stromae, has announced a new album Multitude. His third studio album is set to be released on March 4, 2022 via Darkroom/Interscope Records. The album will feature 12 original tracks written and produced by Stromae. It will be available on digital, CD, and vinyl. Find the pre-order here.

Previously in his career, Stromae went on a sold-out arena tour across the world, including headlining Madison Square Garden and performing at Coachella, before going on a hiatus to focus on other creative endeavors. That included making music videos for Dua Lipa and Billie Eilish, and working in high-end fashion under the Mosaert umbrella.

Stromae performed his new hit single “Santé” on NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The song amassed 3.5 million streams within its first week and quickly became the 5th most streamed track on Spotify upon release. It’s his celebratory return to music and has been received well. “Santè” is “an ode to those who work when others are partying. A call for respect to the seemingly invisible who work around the clock,” according to a press release.“Let’s have a toast for the conquerors of the worst work hours/ For the new parents lulled to sleep by cries/ For the insomniacs by trade,” sings Stromae. The larger message that “Santè” was used to give off is “the call for inclusivity — joy and respect for everyone.”

Stromae’s latest track was his most recent release since his 2013 album Racine Carrée. Prior to that, he hadn’t released an album in three years. His 2010 album, Cheese, was Stromae’s debut album. In 2015, he performed with Kanye West at Coachella and also performed at Madison Square Garden.