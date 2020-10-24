Hatebreed Break Into An Abandoned Warehouse In New Music Video For “Instinctive (Slaughterlust)”

Home News Kyle Cravens October 24th, 2020 - 3:19 PM

We are not far off now from the release of Hatebreed’s new album, Weight of the False Self, releasing November 27. To keep the furnace on the hype train burning bright, the band has just dropped a new music video to go along with the albums thunderous opener, “Instinctive (Slaughterlust).” This follows the albums announcement and release of its title track.

Even after 20 years of performing and writing, the band still retains and continues to develop its signature blend of thrash, hardcore punk, and metal. It heard on the new single especially, the ascetic lyrics and inexorably brutish power chords.

“There’s no shortage of beefy riffs and adrenaline-fueled drums on this record,” Drummer Matt Byrne shares, “I’m proud to say that we will consistently provide a soundtrack to which you can mosh in your living room and destroy your apartment.”

The accompanying video features a talented graffiti artist crafting Hatebreed iconography. The video is well shot and the cuts well timed, making it only enhance the undeniable, mantra like chorus, “I have become instinctive / like an animal, untamable.”

Talking more on the word choice, singer Jamey Jasta said, “In a fight for survival, which a lot of us are right now, we must channel our inner animal and trust our instincts.”

Weight of the False Self is Hatebreed’s eighth full length album, following the positive reception of 2016s The Concrete Confessional.

Talking on the album as a whole, guitarist Frank Novinec said, “Weight of The False Self is a perfect representation of Hatebreed in 2020, a fresh onslaught of soon-to-be classics with all the elements that led you here since day one.”

You can pre-save the upcoming album, and listen to the two released singles, here.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz