FINNEAS shares nostalgic new song “The 90s”

Home News Skyy Rincon September 2nd, 2021 - 11:50 AM

American singer-songwriter and record producer Finneas Baird O’Connell, known professionally as FINNEAS, recently released his new song and accompanying music video entitled “The 90s.” The new song is a single from his upcoming debut album Optimist which is scheduled for release later this year on October 15 via Interscope Records.

The album will consist of thirteen tracks, including “What They’ll Say About Us” which was released last September to commemorate victims of COVID-19. Last month, the musician released yet another single and music video entitled “A Concert Six Months From Now.”

The new single is a heartfelt tribute to the 90s, the decade of Finneas’ birth. The song itself is slow and meditative with a consistent beat that leads up to a heavier electronic beat drop. The lyricism juxtaposes the 90s with the current decade, voicing frustration over the Internet: “But you could sign me up/ For a world without the Internet/ Hate how easy they can find me/ Just by looking up my mom’s address.” The music video follows FINNEAS as he goes through the motions, transitioning from sitting in front of the camera to walking around the studio and back.

The singer kicks off his North American headline tour on October 25 in San Diego, California. He is also scheduled to perform at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas later this month on the 18th.

FINNEAS has won six Grammy Awards including Producer of the Year, Non-Classical and Best Engineered Album, Record of the Year, Album of the Year and Song of the Year alongside his sister Billie Eilish. He also won an iHeartRadio Music Award for Producer of the Year in 2020.