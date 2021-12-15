Finneas Shares New Sam Bennet Directed Music Video For “Only A Lifetime”

Home News Aly Rowell December 15th, 2021 - 7:33 PM

FINNEAS’ music video has arrived for “Only A Lifetime”. The multi-talented and GRAMMY nominated artist posted the video today, already racking up 100k views. Speaking about the track, FINNEAS reveals, “A lot of people were pacing around their houses, praying for lockdown to be lifted, and waiting for the vaccine. I had a sudden realization—I might really miss this calm time I had with my family and my girlfriend. I was trying to remind myself to stay present and stay engaged no matter what is going on.”



The lyrics to the track are packed with simple poignancy- a statement in a fishbowl. “How do you know / If it was worth it in the end? / Did every second really count / Or were there some you shouldn’t spend / On anything but anyone you love?” Lines like these go beyond a vague sort of melodrama— it’s real. Especially in a year like 2020, where most were confronted with their own pasts and choices, a song of this nature quietly asks and invites and takes stock.

The video itself is, indeed, said fishbowl. FINNEAS is slowing himself in an aquarium, looking up and down and around. Shots feature the lulling peace in such an environment, with nothing but an artificial sea and FINNEAS’ reflection.

Last month, FINNEAS received nominations across all four major categories for the 64th annual GRAMMY Awards®, set to take place on January 31st, 2022, including Best New Artist as well as Record Of The Year, Album Of The Year and Song Of The Year for his work on Billie Eilish’s album ‘Happier Than Ever.’

This week, FINNEAS and his sister Billie Eilish were nominated for the Best Original Song – Motion Picture Golden Globe Award for their James Bond song ‘No Time To Die.