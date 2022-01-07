Jack White Debuts Live Performance Video For “Taking Me Back”

Home News Federico Cardenas January 7th, 2022 - 8:08 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Singer-songwriter Jack White has released a new live video for his single, titled “Taking me Back.” While promoting the single, White’s video was also published in promotion of his Supply Chain Issues tour, scheduled to start April 8. For any fans considering whether to attend a show of Jack White’s tour, this video offers a promising taste of what’s to come.

The video shows live footage of White playing along drummer Daru Jones, bassist Dominic Davis and keyboardist Quincy McCrary. A key reason for the new promotion video is that it gives fans a chance to see the lineup of musicians he will be touring with. Consequence Sound quotes as White stating that he wanted a chance to record material to see how it will sound, show off the touring band, to rehearse from the tour and to film a video, and then decided “let’s do all that at once.”

White’s new video provides much to love for fans. The song is extremely high energy and groovy, and shows off the talents of all of the musicians present. The video is simple but aesthetically pleasing, showing off the band in both blue light and through black-and-white filters. “Taking Me Back’s” live music video makes a clear statement to viewers and listeners: that Jack White is not taking his new tour lightly, and that fans who attend The Supply Chain Issues tour can expect only the highest quality of performance and musicianship.

Jack White’s Supply Chain Issues tour is intended as a promotion of two upcoming albums by White. Titled Fear of the Dawn and Entering Heaven Alive, the projects are intended to be released two months apart, on April 8 and July 22, respectively. Jack White is scheduled to play at the Mad Cool festival alongside Metallica, Twenty One Pilots, Imagine Dragons, and many others.

