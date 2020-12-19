Bob Dylan Announces 1970 50th Anniversary Box Set Featuring Recording Session With George Harrison For February 2021 Release

Home News Ariel King December 19th, 2020 - 10:12 PM

Bob Dylan will be releasing a 50th anniversary box set for his unreleased 1970 recordings. The sessions include a feature from the Beatles’ George Harrison, and will be released on February 26, 2021 via Colombia Records and Legacy Recordings.

The tracks had initially been released on December 4 this year as part of Dylan’s ongoing 50th anniversary copyright series, which had started in 2012. Due to the feature of Harrison on the May 1 recordings, fans began requesting for the full disc set.

Harrison performed on nine of the tracks set to be released in the box set, including “One Too Many Mornings,” “Gates of Eden,” “Mama You’ve Been On My Mind,” “All I Have to Do Is Dream,” “Matchbox” and more. The recordings with Harrison will be available on disc one.

Dylan recently sold his entire publishing catalog to Universal Music for an estimated $300 million. A handwritten lyric for his song “Blowin’ In The Wind” also sold this year for nearly half a million dollars. In July, Dylan released his latest studio album, Rough and Rowdy Ways, which had been snubbed at the upcoming Grammys. The album featured guest appearances from Fiona Apple and Black Mills.

Rough and Rowdy Ways came as Dylan’s first original music in over eight years, and in April he earned his first number one song on any Billboard charts with the single “Murder Most Foul,” about the assassination of John F. Kennedy.

1970 – 50th Anniversary Box Set Track List:

Disc One

1. I Can’t Help but Wonder Where I’m Bound

2. Universal Soldier – Take 1

3. Spanish Is the Loving Tongue – Take 1

4. Went to See the Gypsy – Take 2

5. Went to See the Gypsy – Take 3

6. Woogie Boogie

7. Went to See the Gypsy – Take 4

8. Thirsty Boots – Take 1

9. Little Moses – Take 1

10. Alberta – Take 2

11. Come All Your Fair and Tender Ladies – Take 1

12. Things About Comin’ My Way – Takes 2 & 3

13. Went to See the Gypsy – Take 6

14. Untitled 1970 Instrumental #1

15. Come a Little Bit Closer – Take 2

16. Alberta – Take 5

17. Sign on the Window – Take 2

18. Sign on the Window – Takes 3-5

19. If Not for You – Take 1

20. Time Passes Slowly – Rehearsal

21. If Not for You – Take 2

22. If Not for You – Take 3

23. Song to Woody – Take 1

24. Mama, You Been on My Mind – Take 1

25. Yesterday – Take 1

Disc 2

1. Just Like Tom Thumb’s Blues – Take 1

2. Medley: I Met Him on a Sunday (Ronde-Ronde)/Da Doo Ron Ron – Take 1

3. One Too Many Mornings – Take 1

4. Ghost Riders in the Sky – Take 1

5. Cupid – Take 1

6. All I Have to Do Is Dream – Take 1

7. Gates of Eden – Take 1

8. I Threw It All Away – Take 1

9. I Don’t Believe You (She Acts Like We Never Have Met) – Take 1

10. Matchbox – Take 1

11. Your True Love – Take 1

12. Telephone Wire – Take 1

13. Fishing Blues – Take 1

14. Honey, Just Allow Me One More Chance – Take 1

15. Rainy Day Women #12 & 35 – Take 1

16. It Ain’t Me Babe

17. If Not for You

18. Sign on the Window – Take 1

19. Sign on the Window – Take 2

20. Sign on the Window – Take 3

21. Alligator Man

22. Alligator Man [rock version]

23. Alligator Man [country version]

24. Sarah Jane 1

25. Sign on the Window

26. Sarah Jane 2

Disc 3

1. If Not for You – Take 1

2. If Not for You – Take 2

3. Jamaica Farewell

4. Can’t Help Falling in Love

5. Long Black Veil

6. One More Weekend

7. Bring Me Little Water, Sylvie – Take 1

8. Three Angels

9. Tomorrow Is a Long Time – Take 1

10. Tomorrow Is a Long Time – Take 2

11. New Morning

12. Untitled 1970 Instrumental #2

13. Went to See the Gypsy

14. Sign on the Window – stereo mix

15. Winterlude

16. I Forgot to Remember to Forget 1

17. I Forgot To Remember to Forget 2

18. Lily of the West – Take 2

19. Father of Night – rehearsal

20. Lily of the West

21. If Not for You – Take 1

22. If Not for You – Take 2

23. Day of the Locusts – Take 2