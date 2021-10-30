The Willie Nelson Family Cover George Harrison’s Hit “All Things Must Pass”

Home News Megan Heenan October 30th, 2021 - 2:09 PM

The Willie Nelson Family just released their rendition of the George Harrison classic “All Things Must Pass.” Thie song is the first to be released from the upcoming album The Willie Nelson Family scheduled for release on November 19. The cover debuted on Dark Horse Radio, a show solely based on the music written and sung by the late Harrison.

The lead vocals on the track are provided by Lukas Nelson, alongside drummer Micah Nelson, pianist Bobbie Nelson, and with background vocals of Willie Nelson as Mickey Raphael wields the harmonica.

“Working with family, creating music, is pure bliss,“ said Lukas Nelson. “What a gift that we were all able to come together and celebrate the power of music during these troubled times. The spirit in this music is strong. I am grateful to have been a part of this experience.”

The Willie Nelson Family performed a recent show on October 21 at the Santa Barbara Bowl, and earlier this year the eldest Nelson teamed up with Michael McDonald and David Hidalgo to perform their cover of “Dreams of the San Joaquin.”